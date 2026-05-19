PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $97.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.27% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.69%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

The upcoming earnings release of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.95%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.94 billion, indicating a 20.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $71.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.32% and +17.91%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.87.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.84. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. PDD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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