PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed the most recent trading day at $134.24, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.52% in the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 5.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100.69%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.72 billion, indicating a 90.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $12.32 per share and a revenue of $56.27 billion, demonstrating changes of +87.8% and +62.43%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.97% upward. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.71.

It's also important to note that PDD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Diversified Operations industry stood at 1.78 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.