PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) was up +2.84% at $137.76. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.86%.

The stock of company has risen by 3.05% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.21, marking a 16.6% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $15.21 billion, showing a 7.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $60.3 billion, which would represent changes of -15.02% and +10.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.93 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.26.

Also, we should mention that PDD has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.47 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

