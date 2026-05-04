PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $97.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.14% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.06, signifying a 32.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.86 billion, indicating a 20.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.87 per share and revenue of $71.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.58% and +17.61%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.24% increase. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.33.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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