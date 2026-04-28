PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) ended the recent trading session at $97.29, demonstrating a -1.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.49% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.05% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.86 billion, up 20.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.74 per share and a revenue of $71.31 billion, representing changes of +13.32% and +17.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.72.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.87. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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