PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) closed at $141.58, marking a +0.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 48.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Conglomerates sector's gain of 13.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.77%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.17 billion, indicating a 50.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.95 per share and revenue of $55.73 billion, which would represent changes of +82.16% and +60.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.17.

Meanwhile, PDD's PEG ratio is currently 0.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

