PDD Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024

PDD Holdings Inc. reports significant revenue and net income growth for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, driven by increased online services.

Quiver AI Summary

PDD Holdings Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 24% increase in fourth-quarter total revenues to RMB110.6 billion (approximately US$115.2 billion). Key figures for the quarter also included an operating profit of RMB25.6 billion, an 18% rise in net income attributable to ordinary shareholders to RMB27.4 billion, and a 14% growth in non-GAAP operating profit. For the fiscal year, total revenues surged by 59% to RMB393.8 billion. The company's management emphasized their commitment to sustainable growth and investments in their platform ecosystem, aiming to enhance value for consumers and merchants. They also reiterated their strategy of focusing on high-quality development to bolster the e-commerce ecosystem.

Potential Positives

Fourth quarter total revenues increased by 24% year-over-year, highlighting robust business performance.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased by 18% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, demonstrating profitability growth.

For the fiscal year 2024, total revenues increased by 59%, indicating strong overall growth and traction in the market.

Operating profit for the fiscal year 2024 saw an impressive increase of 85%, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Despite revenue growth, total costs of revenues increased significantly by 36%, indicating rising expense pressure that could impact future profitability.

Total cash generated from operating activities decreased to RMB29,547.2 million from RMB36,890.7 million in the same quarter in 2023, suggesting potential cash flow concerns.

General and administrative expenses surged by 85%, primarily due to increased staff-related costs, which could reflect challenges in managing operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for PDD Holdings in Q4 2024?

PDD Holdings reported Q4 2024 revenues of RMB110.6 billion, an 18% increase in net income, and a 14% rise in operating profit.

How did PDD Holdings perform in FY 2024?

In fiscal year 2024, PDD Holdings achieved revenues of RMB393.8 billion, showing a 59% increase compared to 2023.

What drove the revenue growth in Q4 2024?

The revenue growth in Q4 2024 was primarily driven by increased earnings from online marketing and transaction services.

What investments is PDD Holdings focusing on for future growth?

PDD Holdings plans to prioritize investments in its platform ecosystem to drive long-term value creation and sustainable growth.

Where can investors find more information about PDD Holdings'earnings call

Investors can access theearnings callwebcast on PDD Holdings' investor relations website at 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $PDD stock to their portfolio, and 443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PDD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 11/22/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PDD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDD forecast page.

$PDD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PDD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PDD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $171.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Chong from Jefferies set a target price of $171.0 on 11/21/2024

on 11/21/2024 Ellie Jiang from Macquarie set a target price of $224.0 on 10/07/2024

on 10/07/2024 Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $143.0 on 09/30/2024

Full Release



DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights











Total revenues



in the quarter were RMB110,610.1 million (US$



1



15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.











in the quarter were RMB110,610.1 million (US$ 15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Operating profit



in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP







2







operating profit



in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.











in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.











“In 2024, we remained committed to driving sustainable growth for both our platform ecosystem and the broader supply chain,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Through targeted innovations in platform operations and industry support policies, we continue to drive our high-quality development strategy to benefit the broader e-commerce ecosystem.”





“Over the past year, we invested consistently in our platform ecosystem,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Leveraging our digital capabilities, we continued to give back to consumers and support quality merchants, building an inclusive ecosystem that creates value for all participants.”





“This quarter, we delivered stable financial results supported by the resolute execution of our high-quality development strategy,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize investments in the platform ecosystem as the cornerstone of our long-term value creation strategy.”







________________________________





1



This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.







2



The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.











Fourth Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results









Total revenues



were RMB110,610.1 million (US$15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.









Revenues from online marketing services and others



were RMB57,011.1 million (US$7,810.5 million), an increase of 17% from RMB48,675.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.











were RMB57,011.1 million (US$7,810.5 million), an increase of 17% from RMB48,675.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Revenues from transaction services



were RMB53,599.0 million (US$7,343.0 million), an increase of 33% from RMB40,205.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.













Total costs of revenues



were RMB47,798.4 million (US$6,548.4 million), an increase of 36% from RMB35,078.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.







Total operating expenses



were RMB37,219.5 million (US$5,099.1 million), an increase of 19% from RMB31,407.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.









Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB31,356.9 million (US$4,295.9 million), an increase of 18% from RMB26,638.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.











were RMB31,356.9 million (US$4,295.9 million), an increase of 18% from RMB26,638.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB2,085.4 million (US$285.7 million), compared with RMB1,904.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.











were RMB2,085.4 million (US$285.7 million), compared with RMB1,904.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Research and development expenses



were RMB3,777.2 million (US$517.5 million), compared with RMB2,864.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.













Operating profit



in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP operating profit



in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.







Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.







Basic earnings per ADS



was RMB19.76 (US$2.71) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.53 (US$2.54), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB17.00 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB15.83 in the same quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS



was RMB20.15 (US$2.76), compared with RMB17.32 in the same quarter of 2023.







Net cash generated from operating activities



was RMB29,547.2 million (US$4,047.9 million), compared with RMB36,890.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.







Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments



were RMB331.6 billion (US$45.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.







Other non-current assets



were RMB83.4 billion (US$11.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.







Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results









Total revenues



were RMB393,836.1 million (US$53,955.3 million), an increase of 59% from RMB247,639.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.









Revenues from online marketing services and others



were RMB197,934.2 million (US$27,116.9 million), an increase of 29% from RMB153,540.6 million in 2023.











were RMB197,934.2 million (US$27,116.9 million), an increase of 29% from RMB153,540.6 million in 2023.





Revenues from transaction services



were RMB195,901.9 million (US$26,838.5 million), an increase of 108% from RMB94,098.7 million in 2023.













Total costs of revenues



were RMB153,900.4 million (US$21,084.3 million), an increase of 68% from RMB91,723.6 million in 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.







Total operating expenses



were RMB131,512.9 million (US$18,017.2 million), an increase of 35% from RMB97,216.9 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.









Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB111,300.5 million (US$15,248.1 million), an increase of 35% from RMB82,188.9 million in 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.











were RMB111,300.5 million (US$15,248.1 million), an increase of 35% from RMB82,188.9 million in 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB7,553.0 million (US$1,034.8 million), an increase of 85% from RMB4,075.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.











were RMB7,553.0 million (US$1,034.8 million), an increase of 85% from RMB4,075.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.





Research and development expenses



were RMB12,659.4 million (US$1,734.3 million), compared with RMB10,952.4 million in 2023.













Operating profit



was RMB108,422.9 million (US$14,853.9 million), an increase of 85% from RMB58,698.8 million in 2023.



Non-GAAP operating profit



was RMB118,306.4 million (US$16,207.9 million), an increase of 80% from RMB65,777.6 million in 2023.







Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB112,434.5 million (US$15,403.5 million), an increase of 87% from RMB60,026.5 million in 2023.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB122,343.6 million (US$16,761.0 million), an increase of 80% from RMB67,899.3 million in 2023.







Basic earnings per ADS



was RMB81.24 (US$11.13) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB76.01 (US$10.41), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB44.33 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB41.15 in 2023.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS



was RMB82.71 (US$11.32), compared with RMB46.51 in 2023.







Net cash generated from operating activities



was RMB121,929.3 million (US$16,704.2 million), compared with RMB94,162.5 million in 2023, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.











Conference Call







The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).





The conference call will be webcast live at



https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events



. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.





The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.





The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.











Safe Harbor Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.











About PDD Holdings







PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

















PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))



















As of





















December









31, 2023













December 31, 2024





















RMB













RMB













US$





























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





























































ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









59,794,469









57,768,053









7,914,191









Restricted cash









61,985,436









68,426,368









9,374,374









Receivables from online payment platforms









3,914,117









3,679,309









504,063









Short-term investments









157,415,365









273,791,856









37,509,330









Amounts due from related parties









7,428,070









7,569,180









1,036,973









Prepayments and other current assets









4,213,015









4,413,466









604,643











Total current assets













294,750,472













415,648,232













56,943,574













































Non-current assets



































Property, equipment and software, net









979,597









879,327









120,467









Intangible assets









21,148









19,170









2,626









Right-of-use assets









4,104,889









5,064,351









693,813









Deferred tax assets









270,738









15,998









2,192









Other non-current assets









47,951,276









83,407,238









11,426,745











Total non-current assets













53,327,648













89,386,084













12,245,843













































Total Assets













348,078,120













505,034,316













69,189,417



























PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))



























As of





















December









31, 2023













December 31, 2024





















RMB













RMB













US$





























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities



































Amounts due to related parties









1,238,776









801,859









109,854









Customer advances and deferred revenues









2,144,610









2,947,041









403,743









Payable to merchants









74,997,252









91,655,947









12,556,813









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









55,351,399









69,141,831









9,472,391









Merchant deposits









16,878,746









16,460,600









2,255,093









Convertible bonds, current portion









648,570









5,309,597









727,412









Lease liabilities









1,641,548









2,105,978









288,518











Total current liabilities













152,900,901













188,422,853













25,813,824













































Non-current liabilities



































Convertible bonds









5,231,523









-









-









Lease liabilities









2,644,260









3,191,565









437,243









Deferred tax liabilities









59,829









106,774









14,628











Total non-current liabilities













7,935,612













3,298,339













451,871













































Total Liabilities













160,836,513













191,721,192













26,265,695













































































Shareholders’ equity



































Ordinary shares









177









180









25









Additional paid-in capital









107,293,091









117,829,308









16,142,549









Statutory reserves









105,982









237,680









32,562









Accumulated other comprehensive income









4,723,760









7,824,545









1,071,958









Retained earnings









75,118,597









187,421,411









25,676,628











Total Shareholders’ Equity













187,241,607













313,313,124













42,923,722













































Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity













348,078,120













505,034,316













69,189,417



















































PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)



























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

























RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Revenues









88,881,036













110,610,106













15,153,522













247,639,205













393,836,097













53,955,324













Costs of revenues









(35,078,272





)









(47,798,376





)









(6,548,351





)









(91,723,577





)









(153,900,374





)









(21,084,265





)

































































Sales and marketing expenses









(26,638,524





)









(31,356,941





)









(4,295,883





)









(82,188,870





)









(111,300,533





)









(15,248,111





)









General and administrative expenses









(1,904,842





)









(2,085,396





)









(285,698





)









(4,075,622





)









(7,552,967





)









(1,034,752





)









Research and development expenses









(2,864,430





)









(3,777,178





)









(517,471





)









(10,952,374





)









(12,659,361





)









(1,734,325





)











Total operating expenses













(31,407,796









)













(37,219,515









)













(5,099,052









)













(97,216,866









)













(131,512,861









)













(18,017,188









)





































































Operating profit













22,394,968

















25,592,215

















3,506,119

















58,698,762

















108,422,862

















14,853,871







































































Interest and investment income, net









4,359,384













5,233,232













716,950













10,238,080













20,553,493













2,815,817













Interest expenses









(8,155





)









-













-













(43,987





)









-













-













Foreign exchange (loss)/gain









(198,819





)









860,526













117,892













35,721













587,866













80,537













Other income, net









328,204













726,735













99,562













2,952,579













3,119,847













427,417







































































Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees













26,875,582

















32,412,708

















4,440,523

















71,881,155

















132,684,068

















18,177,642















Share of results of equity investees









(15,066





)









116,725













15,991













(4,707





)









17,225













2,360













Income tax expenses









(3,580,207





)









(5,082,796





)









(696,340





)









(11,849,904





)









(20,266,781





)









(2,776,538





)











Net income













23,280,309

















27,446,637

















3,760,174

















60,026,544

















112,434,512

















15,403,464































PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)



























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





































































Net income













23,280,309













27,446,637













3,760,174













60,026,544













112,434,512













15,403,464













Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders













23,280,309













27,446,637













3,760,174













60,026,544













112,434,512













15,403,464









































































Earnings per ordinary share:



























































-Basic









4.25









4.94









0.68









11.08









20.31









2.78









-Diluted









3.96









4.63









0.63









10.29









19.00









2.60



































































Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):



























































-Basic









17.00









19.76









2.71









44.33









81.24









11.13









-Diluted









15.83









18.53









2.54









41.15









76.01









10.41



































































Weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):



























































-Basic









5,478,111









5,556,776









5,556,776









5,416,106









5,536,049









5,536,049









-Diluted









5,882,980









5,925,278









5,925,278









5,839,630









5,916,592









5,916,592









































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.





NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)



























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Revenues



























































- Online marketing services and others









48,675,618









57,011,061









7,810,483









153,540,553









197,934,192









27,116,873









- Transaction services









40,205,418









53,599,045









7,343,039









94,098,652









195,901,905









26,838,451











Total













88,881,036













110,610,106













15,153,522













247,639,205













393,836,097













53,955,324











































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.





NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)



























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Share-based compensation expenses included in:



























































Costs of revenues









46,404









312,776









42,850









132,470









412,721









56,543









Sales and marketing expenses









411,048









256,314









35,115









2,354,097









2,216,792









303,699









General and administrative expenses









1,230,358









1,087,472









148,983









2,289,272









4,742,816









649,763









Research and development expenses









497,134









747,693









102,434









2,302,955









2,511,235









344,038











Total













2,184,944













2,404,255













329,382













7,078,794













9,883,564













1,354,043



























PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)



























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2023

















2024

























RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Net cash generated from operating activities









36,890,671













29,547,160













4,047,944













94,162,531













121,929,292













16,704,245













Net cash used in investing activities









(16,470,671





)









(30,545,257





)









(4,184,683





)









(55,431,278





)









(118,356,036





)









(16,214,711





)









Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities









(8,968,297





)









274













38













(8,960,626





)









1,164













159













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(1,025,057





)









1,503,749













206,013













(291,139





)









840,096













115,093





































































Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









10,426,646













505,926













69,312













29,479,488













4,414,516













604,786















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period/year













111,353,259

















125,688,495

















17,219,253

















92,300,417

















121,779,905

















16,683,779

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period/year













121,779,905

















126,194,421

















17,288,565

















121,779,905

















126,194,421

















17,288,565































PDD HOLDINGS INC.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)



























For the three months ended December 31,













For the year ended December 31,





















2023













2024













2023













2024





















RMB













RMB













US$













RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Operating profit









22,394,968









25,592,215









3,506,119









58,698,762









108,422,862









14,853,871









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









2,184,944









2,404,255









329,382









7,078,794









9,883,564









1,354,043











Non-GAAP operating profit













24,579,912













27,996,470













3,835,501













65,777,556













118,306,426













16,207,914



































































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders









23,280,309









27,446,637









3,760,174









60,026,544









112,434,512









15,403,464









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









2,184,944









2,404,255









329,382









7,078,794









9,883,564









1,354,043









Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value









8,155









-









-









43,987









-









-









Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments









3,052









29









4









749,967









25,485









3,491











Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders













25,476,460













29,850,921













4,089,560













67,899,292













122,343,561













16,760,998



































































Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)









5,882,980









5,925,278









5,925,278









5,839,630









5,916,592









5,916,592

































































Diluted earnings per ordinary share









3.96









4.63









0.63









10.29









19.00









2.60









Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share









0.37









0.41









0.06









1.34









1.68









0.23









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share









4.33









5.04









0.69









11.63









20.68









2.83









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS









17.32









20.15









2.76









46.51









82.71









11.32















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.