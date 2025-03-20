PDD Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024

PDD Holdings Inc. reports significant revenue and net income growth for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, driven by increased online services.
Quiver AI Summary
PDD Holdings Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 24% increase in fourth-quarter total revenues to RMB110.6 billion (approximately US$115.2 billion). Key figures for the quarter also included an operating profit of RMB25.6 billion, an 18% rise in net income attributable to ordinary shareholders to RMB27.4 billion, and a 14% growth in non-GAAP operating profit. For the fiscal year, total revenues surged by 59% to RMB393.8 billion. The company's management emphasized their commitment to sustainable growth and investments in their platform ecosystem, aiming to enhance value for consumers and merchants. They also reiterated their strategy of focusing on high-quality development to bolster the e-commerce ecosystem.
Potential Positives
- Fourth quarter total revenues increased by 24% year-over-year, highlighting robust business performance.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased by 18% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, demonstrating profitability growth.
- For the fiscal year 2024, total revenues increased by 59%, indicating strong overall growth and traction in the market.
- Operating profit for the fiscal year 2024 saw an impressive increase of 85%, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.
Potential Negatives
- Despite revenue growth, total costs of revenues increased significantly by 36%, indicating rising expense pressure that could impact future profitability.
- Total cash generated from operating activities decreased to RMB29,547.2 million from RMB36,890.7 million in the same quarter in 2023, suggesting potential cash flow concerns.
- General and administrative expenses surged by 85%, primarily due to increased staff-related costs, which could reflect challenges in managing operational efficiency.
FAQ
What are the key financial results for PDD Holdings in Q4 2024?
PDD Holdings reported Q4 2024 revenues of RMB110.6 billion, an 18% increase in net income, and a 14% rise in operating profit.
How did PDD Holdings perform in FY 2024?
In fiscal year 2024, PDD Holdings achieved revenues of RMB393.8 billion, showing a 59% increase compared to 2023.
What drove the revenue growth in Q4 2024?
The revenue growth in Q4 2024 was primarily driven by increased earnings from online marketing and transaction services.
What investments is PDD Holdings focusing on for future growth?
PDD Holdings plans to prioritize investments in its platform ecosystem to drive long-term value creation and sustainable growth.
Where can investors find more information about PDD Holdings'earnings call
Investors can access theearnings callwebcast on PDD Holdings' investor relations website at 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025.
$PDD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $PDD stock to their portfolio, and 443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 12,245,862 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,726,155
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 9,477,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,218,360
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 5,154,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,971,617
- TAIREN CAPITAL LTD removed 4,803,243 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,866,538
- FMR LLC added 4,673,022 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,236,403
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC added 3,804,600 shares (+3693.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $512,898,126
- FIL LTD added 3,350,627 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,977,312
$PDD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
- CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 11/22/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
- Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024
$PDD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PDD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PDD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $171.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Thomas Chong from Jefferies set a target price of $171.0 on 11/21/2024
- Ellie Jiang from Macquarie set a target price of $224.0 on 10/07/2024
- Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $143.0 on 09/30/2024
Full Release
DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights
Total revenues
in the quarter were RMB110,610.1 million (US$
1
15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Operating profit
in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP
2
operating profit
in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.
“In 2024, we remained committed to driving sustainable growth for both our platform ecosystem and the broader supply chain,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Through targeted innovations in platform operations and industry support policies, we continue to drive our high-quality development strategy to benefit the broader e-commerce ecosystem.”
“Over the past year, we invested consistently in our platform ecosystem,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Leveraging our digital capabilities, we continued to give back to consumers and support quality merchants, building an inclusive ecosystem that creates value for all participants.”
“This quarter, we delivered stable financial results supported by the resolute execution of our high-quality development strategy,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize investments in the platform ecosystem as the cornerstone of our long-term value creation strategy.”
________________________________
1
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results
Total revenues
were RMB110,610.1 million (US$15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.
Revenues from online marketing services and others
were RMB57,011.1 million (US$7,810.5 million), an increase of 17% from RMB48,675.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Revenues from transaction services
were RMB53,599.0 million (US$7,343.0 million), an increase of 33% from RMB40,205.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Total costs of revenues
were RMB47,798.4 million (US$6,548.4 million), an increase of 36% from RMB35,078.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.
Total operating expenses
were RMB37,219.5 million (US$5,099.1 million), an increase of 19% from RMB31,407.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses
were RMB31,356.9 million (US$4,295.9 million), an increase of 18% from RMB26,638.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB2,085.4 million (US$285.7 million), compared with RMB1,904.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Research and development expenses
were RMB3,777.2 million (US$517.5 million), compared with RMB2,864.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Operating profit
in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP operating profit
in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Basic earnings per ADS
was RMB19.76 (US$2.71) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.53 (US$2.54), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB17.00 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB15.83 in the same quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS
was RMB20.15 (US$2.76), compared with RMB17.32 in the same quarter of 2023.
Net cash generated from operating activities
was RMB29,547.2 million (US$4,047.9 million), compared with RMB36,890.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
were RMB331.6 billion (US$45.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.
Other non-current assets
were RMB83.4 billion (US$11.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.
Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results
Total revenues
were RMB393,836.1 million (US$53,955.3 million), an increase of 59% from RMB247,639.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.
Revenues from online marketing services and others
were RMB197,934.2 million (US$27,116.9 million), an increase of 29% from RMB153,540.6 million in 2023.
Revenues from transaction services
were RMB195,901.9 million (US$26,838.5 million), an increase of 108% from RMB94,098.7 million in 2023.
Total costs of revenues
were RMB153,900.4 million (US$21,084.3 million), an increase of 68% from RMB91,723.6 million in 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.
Total operating expenses
were RMB131,512.9 million (US$18,017.2 million), an increase of 35% from RMB97,216.9 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses
were RMB111,300.5 million (US$15,248.1 million), an increase of 35% from RMB82,188.9 million in 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB7,553.0 million (US$1,034.8 million), an increase of 85% from RMB4,075.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.
Research and development expenses
were RMB12,659.4 million (US$1,734.3 million), compared with RMB10,952.4 million in 2023.
Operating profit
was RMB108,422.9 million (US$14,853.9 million), an increase of 85% from RMB58,698.8 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP operating profit
was RMB118,306.4 million (US$16,207.9 million), an increase of 80% from RMB65,777.6 million in 2023.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
was RMB112,434.5 million (US$15,403.5 million), an increase of 87% from RMB60,026.5 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
was RMB122,343.6 million (US$16,761.0 million), an increase of 80% from RMB67,899.3 million in 2023.
Basic earnings per ADS
was RMB81.24 (US$11.13) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB76.01 (US$10.41), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB44.33 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB41.15 in 2023.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS
was RMB82.71 (US$11.32), compared with RMB46.51 in 2023.
Net cash generated from operating activities
was RMB121,929.3 million (US$16,704.2 million), compared with RMB94,162.5 million in 2023, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).
The conference call will be webcast live at
https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events
. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About PDD Holdings
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
As of
December
31, 2023
December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
59,794,469
57,768,053
7,914,191
Restricted cash
61,985,436
68,426,368
9,374,374
Receivables from online payment platforms
3,914,117
3,679,309
504,063
Short-term investments
157,415,365
273,791,856
37,509,330
Amounts due from related parties
7,428,070
7,569,180
1,036,973
Prepayments and other current assets
4,213,015
4,413,466
604,643
Total current assets
294,750,472
415,648,232
56,943,574
Non-current assets
Property, equipment and software, net
979,597
879,327
120,467
Intangible assets
21,148
19,170
2,626
Right-of-use assets
4,104,889
5,064,351
693,813
Deferred tax assets
270,738
15,998
2,192
Other non-current assets
47,951,276
83,407,238
11,426,745
Total non-current assets
53,327,648
89,386,084
12,245,843
Total Assets
348,078,120
505,034,316
69,189,417
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
As of
December
31, 2023
December 31, 2024
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Amounts due to related parties
1,238,776
801,859
109,854
Customer advances and deferred revenues
2,144,610
2,947,041
403,743
Payable to merchants
74,997,252
91,655,947
12,556,813
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
55,351,399
69,141,831
9,472,391
Merchant deposits
16,878,746
16,460,600
2,255,093
Convertible bonds, current portion
648,570
5,309,597
727,412
Lease liabilities
1,641,548
2,105,978
288,518
Total current liabilities
152,900,901
188,422,853
25,813,824
Non-current liabilities
Convertible bonds
5,231,523
-
-
Lease liabilities
2,644,260
3,191,565
437,243
Deferred tax liabilities
59,829
106,774
14,628
Total non-current liabilities
7,935,612
3,298,339
451,871
Total Liabilities
160,836,513
191,721,192
26,265,695
Shareholders’ equity
Ordinary shares
177
180
25
Additional paid-in capital
107,293,091
117,829,308
16,142,549
Statutory reserves
105,982
237,680
32,562
Accumulated other comprehensive income
4,723,760
7,824,545
1,071,958
Retained earnings
75,118,597
187,421,411
25,676,628
Total Shareholders’ Equity
187,241,607
313,313,124
42,923,722
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
348,078,120
505,034,316
69,189,417
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
88,881,036
110,610,106
15,153,522
247,639,205
393,836,097
53,955,324
Costs of revenues
(35,078,272
)
(47,798,376
)
(6,548,351
)
(91,723,577
)
(153,900,374
)
(21,084,265
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(26,638,524
)
(31,356,941
)
(4,295,883
)
(82,188,870
)
(111,300,533
)
(15,248,111
)
General and administrative expenses
(1,904,842
)
(2,085,396
)
(285,698
)
(4,075,622
)
(7,552,967
)
(1,034,752
)
Research and development expenses
(2,864,430
)
(3,777,178
)
(517,471
)
(10,952,374
)
(12,659,361
)
(1,734,325
)
Total operating expenses
(31,407,796
)
(37,219,515
)
(5,099,052
)
(97,216,866
)
(131,512,861
)
(18,017,188
)
Operating profit
22,394,968
25,592,215
3,506,119
58,698,762
108,422,862
14,853,871
Interest and investment income, net
4,359,384
5,233,232
716,950
10,238,080
20,553,493
2,815,817
Interest expenses
(8,155
)
-
-
(43,987
)
-
-
Foreign exchange (loss)/gain
(198,819
)
860,526
117,892
35,721
587,866
80,537
Other income, net
328,204
726,735
99,562
2,952,579
3,119,847
427,417
Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees
26,875,582
32,412,708
4,440,523
71,881,155
132,684,068
18,177,642
Share of results of equity investees
(15,066
)
116,725
15,991
(4,707
)
17,225
2,360
Income tax expenses
(3,580,207
)
(5,082,796
)
(696,340
)
(11,849,904
)
(20,266,781
)
(2,776,538
)
Net income
23,280,309
27,446,637
3,760,174
60,026,544
112,434,512
15,403,464
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income
23,280,309
27,446,637
3,760,174
60,026,544
112,434,512
15,403,464
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
23,280,309
27,446,637
3,760,174
60,026,544
112,434,512
15,403,464
Earnings per ordinary share:
-Basic
4.25
4.94
0.68
11.08
20.31
2.78
-Diluted
3.96
4.63
0.63
10.29
19.00
2.60
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):
-Basic
17.00
19.76
2.71
44.33
81.24
11.13
-Diluted
15.83
18.53
2.54
41.15
76.01
10.41
Weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):
-Basic
5,478,111
5,556,776
5,556,776
5,416,106
5,536,049
5,536,049
-Diluted
5,882,980
5,925,278
5,925,278
5,839,630
5,916,592
5,916,592
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
- Online marketing services and others
48,675,618
57,011,061
7,810,483
153,540,553
197,934,192
27,116,873
- Transaction services
40,205,418
53,599,045
7,343,039
94,098,652
195,901,905
26,838,451
Total
88,881,036
110,610,106
15,153,522
247,639,205
393,836,097
53,955,324
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Share-based compensation expenses included in:
Costs of revenues
46,404
312,776
42,850
132,470
412,721
56,543
Sales and marketing expenses
411,048
256,314
35,115
2,354,097
2,216,792
303,699
General and administrative expenses
1,230,358
1,087,472
148,983
2,289,272
4,742,816
649,763
Research and development expenses
497,134
747,693
102,434
2,302,955
2,511,235
344,038
Total
2,184,944
2,404,255
329,382
7,078,794
9,883,564
1,354,043
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities
36,890,671
29,547,160
4,047,944
94,162,531
121,929,292
16,704,245
Net cash used in investing activities
(16,470,671
)
(30,545,257
)
(4,184,683
)
(55,431,278
)
(118,356,036
)
(16,214,711
)
Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
(8,968,297
)
274
38
(8,960,626
)
1,164
159
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,025,057
)
1,503,749
206,013
(291,139
)
840,096
115,093
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
10,426,646
505,926
69,312
29,479,488
4,414,516
604,786
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period/year
111,353,259
125,688,495
17,219,253
92,300,417
121,779,905
16,683,779
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period/year
121,779,905
126,194,421
17,288,565
121,779,905
126,194,421
17,288,565
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2023
2024
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating profit
22,394,968
25,592,215
3,506,119
58,698,762
108,422,862
14,853,871
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
2,184,944
2,404,255
329,382
7,078,794
9,883,564
1,354,043
Non-GAAP operating profit
24,579,912
27,996,470
3,835,501
65,777,556
118,306,426
16,207,914
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
23,280,309
27,446,637
3,760,174
60,026,544
112,434,512
15,403,464
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
2,184,944
2,404,255
329,382
7,078,794
9,883,564
1,354,043
Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value
8,155
-
-
43,987
-
-
Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments
3,052
29
4
749,967
25,485
3,491
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
25,476,460
29,850,921
4,089,560
67,899,292
122,343,561
16,760,998
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
5,882,980
5,925,278
5,925,278
5,839,630
5,916,592
5,916,592
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
3.96
4.63
0.63
10.29
19.00
2.60
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share
0.37
0.41
0.06
1.34
1.68
0.23
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share
4.33
5.04
0.69
11.63
20.68
2.83
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS
17.32
20.15
2.76
46.51
82.71
11.32
