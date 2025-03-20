News & Insights

PDD Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024

March 20, 2025 — 06:41 am EDT

PDD Holdings Inc. reports significant revenue and net income growth for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, driven by increased online services.

PDD Holdings Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, highlighting a 24% increase in fourth-quarter total revenues to RMB110.6 billion (approximately US$115.2 billion). Key figures for the quarter also included an operating profit of RMB25.6 billion, an 18% rise in net income attributable to ordinary shareholders to RMB27.4 billion, and a 14% growth in non-GAAP operating profit. For the fiscal year, total revenues surged by 59% to RMB393.8 billion. The company's management emphasized their commitment to sustainable growth and investments in their platform ecosystem, aiming to enhance value for consumers and merchants. They also reiterated their strategy of focusing on high-quality development to bolster the e-commerce ecosystem.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter total revenues increased by 24% year-over-year, highlighting robust business performance.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders increased by 18% in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year, demonstrating profitability growth.
  • For the fiscal year 2024, total revenues increased by 59%, indicating strong overall growth and traction in the market.
  • Operating profit for the fiscal year 2024 saw an impressive increase of 85%, reflecting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite revenue growth, total costs of revenues increased significantly by 36%, indicating rising expense pressure that could impact future profitability.
  • Total cash generated from operating activities decreased to RMB29,547.2 million from RMB36,890.7 million in the same quarter in 2023, suggesting potential cash flow concerns.
  • General and administrative expenses surged by 85%, primarily due to increased staff-related costs, which could reflect challenges in managing operational efficiency.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for PDD Holdings in Q4 2024?

PDD Holdings reported Q4 2024 revenues of RMB110.6 billion, an 18% increase in net income, and a 14% rise in operating profit.

How did PDD Holdings perform in FY 2024?

In fiscal year 2024, PDD Holdings achieved revenues of RMB393.8 billion, showing a 59% increase compared to 2023.

What drove the revenue growth in Q4 2024?

The revenue growth in Q4 2024 was primarily driven by increased earnings from online marketing and transaction services.

What investments is PDD Holdings focusing on for future growth?

PDD Holdings plans to prioritize investments in its platform ecosystem to drive long-term value creation and sustainable growth.

Where can investors find more information about PDD Holdings'earnings call

Investors can access theearnings callwebcast on PDD Holdings' investor relations website at 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025.

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights





  • Total revenues

    in the quarter were RMB110,610.1 million (US$

    1

    15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.







  • Operating profit

    in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.

    Non-GAAP



    2



    operating profit

    in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.







  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

    in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.

    Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

    in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.





“In 2024, we remained committed to driving sustainable growth for both our platform ecosystem and the broader supply chain,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Through targeted innovations in platform operations and industry support policies, we continue to drive our high-quality development strategy to benefit the broader e-commerce ecosystem.”



“Over the past year, we invested consistently in our platform ecosystem,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “Leveraging our digital capabilities, we continued to give back to consumers and support quality merchants, building an inclusive ecosystem that creates value for all participants.”



“This quarter, we delivered stable financial results supported by the resolute execution of our high-quality development strategy,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize investments in the platform ecosystem as the cornerstone of our long-term value creation strategy.”




________________________________


1

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.



2

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.





Fourth Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results




Total revenues

were RMB110,610.1 million (US$15,153.5 million), an increase of 24% from RMB88,881.0 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.





  • Revenues from online marketing services and others

    were RMB57,011.1 million (US$7,810.5 million), an increase of 17% from RMB48,675.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.







  • Revenues from transaction services

    were RMB53,599.0 million (US$7,343.0 million), an increase of 33% from RMB40,205.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.






Total costs of revenues

were RMB47,798.4 million (US$6,548.4 million), an increase of 36% from RMB35,078.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.




Total operating expenses

were RMB37,219.5 million (US$5,099.1 million), an increase of 19% from RMB31,407.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.





  • Sales and marketing expenses

    were RMB31,356.9 million (US$4,295.9 million), an increase of 18% from RMB26,638.5 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.







  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB2,085.4 million (US$285.7 million), compared with RMB1,904.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.







  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB3,777.2 million (US$517.5 million), compared with RMB2,864.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.






Operating profit

in the quarter was RMB25,592.2 million (US$3,506.1 million), an increase of 14% from RMB22,395.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP operating profit

in the quarter was RMB27,996.5 million (US$3,835.5 million), an increase of 14% from RMB24,579.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.




Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

in the quarter was RMB27,446.6 million (US$3,760.2 million), an increase of 18% from RMB23,280.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

in the quarter was RMB29,850.9 million (US$4,089.6 million), an increase of 17% from RMB25,476.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.




Basic earnings per ADS

was RMB19.76 (US$2.71) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB18.53 (US$2.54), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB17.00 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB15.83 in the same quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS

was RMB20.15 (US$2.76), compared with RMB17.32 in the same quarter of 2023.




Net cash generated from operating activities

was RMB29,547.2 million (US$4,047.9 million), compared with RMB36,890.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.




Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

were RMB331.6 billion (US$45.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB217.2 billion as of December 31, 2023.




Other non-current assets

were RMB83.4 billion (US$11.4 billion) as of December 31, 2024, compared with RMB48.0 billion as of December 31, 2023, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.




Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results




Total revenues

were RMB393,836.1 million (US$53,955.3 million), an increase of 59% from RMB247,639.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.





  • Revenues from online marketing services and others

    were RMB197,934.2 million (US$27,116.9 million), an increase of 29% from RMB153,540.6 million in 2023.







  • Revenues from transaction services

    were RMB195,901.9 million (US$26,838.5 million), an increase of 108% from RMB94,098.7 million in 2023.






Total costs of revenues

were RMB153,900.4 million (US$21,084.3 million), an increase of 68% from RMB91,723.6 million in 2023. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.




Total operating expenses

were RMB131,512.9 million (US$18,017.2 million), an increase of 35% from RMB97,216.9 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.





  • Sales and marketing expenses

    were RMB111,300.5 million (US$15,248.1 million), an increase of 35% from RMB82,188.9 million in 2023, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.







  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB7,553.0 million (US$1,034.8 million), an increase of 85% from RMB4,075.6 million in 2023, primarily due to the increase in staff related costs.







  • Research and development expenses

    were RMB12,659.4 million (US$1,734.3 million), compared with RMB10,952.4 million in 2023.






Operating profit

was RMB108,422.9 million (US$14,853.9 million), an increase of 85% from RMB58,698.8 million in 2023.

Non-GAAP operating profit

was RMB118,306.4 million (US$16,207.9 million), an increase of 80% from RMB65,777.6 million in 2023.




Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

was RMB112,434.5 million (US$15,403.5 million), an increase of 87% from RMB60,026.5 million in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

was RMB122,343.6 million (US$16,761.0 million), an increase of 80% from RMB67,899.3 million in 2023.




Basic earnings per ADS

was RMB81.24 (US$11.13) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB76.01 (US$10.41), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB44.33 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB41.15 in 2023.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS

was RMB82.71 (US$11.32), compared with RMB46.51 in 2023.




Net cash generated from operating activities

was RMB121,929.3 million (US$16,704.2 million), compared with RMB94,162.5 million in 2023, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.





Conference Call



The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).



The conference call will be webcast live at

https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events

. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value.



The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.



The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.





Safe Harbor Statements



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





About PDD Holdings



PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.





































































































































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))




As of




December




31, 2023


December 31, 2024




RMB


RMB


US$






(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)












ASSETS







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

59,794,469

57,768,053

7,914,191

Restricted cash

61,985,436

68,426,368

9,374,374

Receivables from online payment platforms

3,914,117

3,679,309

504,063

Short-term investments

157,415,365

273,791,856

37,509,330

Amounts due from related parties

7,428,070

7,569,180

1,036,973

Prepayments and other current assets

4,213,015

4,413,466

604,643


Total current assets


294,750,472


415,648,232


56,943,574









Non-current assets






Property, equipment and software, net

979,597

879,327

120,467

Intangible assets

21,148

19,170

2,626

Right-of-use assets

4,104,889

5,064,351

693,813

Deferred tax assets

270,738

15,998

2,192

Other non-current assets

47,951,276

83,407,238

11,426,745


Total non-current assets


53,327,648


89,386,084


12,245,843









Total Assets


348,078,120


505,034,316


69,189,417




























































































































































































































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))





As of




December




31, 2023


December 31, 2024




RMB


RMB


US$






(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY




Current liabilities






Amounts due to related parties

1,238,776

801,859

109,854

Customer advances and deferred revenues

2,144,610

2,947,041

403,743

Payable to merchants

74,997,252

91,655,947

12,556,813

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

55,351,399

69,141,831

9,472,391

Merchant deposits

16,878,746

16,460,600

2,255,093

Convertible bonds, current portion

648,570

5,309,597

727,412

Lease liabilities

1,641,548

2,105,978

288,518


Total current liabilities


152,900,901


188,422,853


25,813,824









Non-current liabilities






Convertible bonds

5,231,523

-

-

Lease liabilities

2,644,260

3,191,565

437,243

Deferred tax liabilities

59,829

106,774

14,628


Total non-current liabilities


7,935,612


3,298,339


451,871









Total Liabilities


160,836,513


191,721,192


26,265,695
















Shareholders’ equity






Ordinary shares

177

180

25

Additional paid-in capital

107,293,091

117,829,308

16,142,549

Statutory reserves

105,982

237,680

32,562

Accumulated other comprehensive income

4,723,760

7,824,545

1,071,958

Retained earnings

75,118,597

187,421,411

25,676,628


Total Shareholders’ Equity


187,241,607


313,313,124


42,923,722









Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity


348,078,120


505,034,316


69,189,417
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2023



2024



2023



2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenues

88,881,036


110,610,106


15,153,522


247,639,205


393,836,097


53,955,324

Costs of revenues

(35,078,272
)

(47,798,376
)

(6,548,351
)

(91,723,577
)

(153,900,374
)

(21,084,265
)














Sales and marketing expenses

(26,638,524
)

(31,356,941
)

(4,295,883
)

(82,188,870
)

(111,300,533
)

(15,248,111
)

General and administrative expenses

(1,904,842
)

(2,085,396
)

(285,698
)

(4,075,622
)

(7,552,967
)

(1,034,752
)

Research and development expenses

(2,864,430
)

(3,777,178
)

(517,471
)

(10,952,374
)

(12,659,361
)

(1,734,325
)


Total operating expenses


(31,407,796

)


(37,219,515

)


(5,099,052

)


(97,216,866

)


(131,512,861

)


(18,017,188

)















Operating profit


22,394,968



25,592,215



3,506,119



58,698,762



108,422,862



14,853,871














Interest and investment income, net

4,359,384


5,233,232


716,950


10,238,080


20,553,493


2,815,817

Interest expenses

(8,155
)

-


-


(43,987
)

-


-

Foreign exchange (loss)/gain

(198,819
)

860,526


117,892


35,721


587,866


80,537

Other income, net

328,204


726,735


99,562


2,952,579


3,119,847


427,417















Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees


26,875,582



32,412,708



4,440,523



71,881,155



132,684,068



18,177,642

Share of results of equity investees

(15,066
)

116,725


15,991


(4,707
)

17,225


2,360

Income tax expenses

(3,580,207
)

(5,082,796
)

(696,340
)

(11,849,904
)

(20,266,781
)

(2,776,538
)


Net income


23,280,309



27,446,637



3,760,174



60,026,544



112,434,512



15,403,464












































































































































































































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME


(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)





For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)















Net income


23,280,309


27,446,637


3,760,174


60,026,544


112,434,512


15,403,464


Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders


23,280,309


27,446,637


3,760,174


60,026,544


112,434,512


15,403,464

















Earnings per ordinary share:












-Basic

4.25

4.94

0.68

11.08

20.31

2.78

-Diluted

3.96

4.63

0.63

10.29

19.00

2.60















Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS):












-Basic

17.00

19.76

2.71

44.33

81.24

11.13

-Diluted

15.83

18.53

2.54

41.15

76.01

10.41















Weighted-average number of outstanding ordinary shares (in thousands):












-Basic

5,478,111

5,556,776

5,556,776

5,416,106

5,536,049

5,536,049

-Diluted

5,882,980

5,925,278

5,925,278

5,839,630

5,916,592

5,916,592



















































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION


(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Revenues












- Online marketing services and others

48,675,618

57,011,061

7,810,483

153,540,553

197,934,192

27,116,873

- Transaction services

40,205,418

53,599,045

7,343,039

94,098,652

195,901,905

26,838,451


Total


88,881,036


110,610,106


15,153,522


247,639,205


393,836,097


53,955,324





































































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION


(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Share-based compensation expenses included in:












Costs of revenues

46,404

312,776

42,850

132,470

412,721

56,543

Sales and marketing expenses

411,048

256,314

35,115

2,354,097

2,216,792

303,699

General and administrative expenses

1,230,358

1,087,472

148,983

2,289,272

4,742,816

649,763

Research and development expenses

497,134

747,693

102,434

2,302,955

2,511,235

344,038


Total


2,184,944


2,404,255


329,382


7,078,794


9,883,564


1,354,043





































































































































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2023



2024



2023



2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Net cash generated from operating activities

36,890,671


29,547,160


4,047,944


94,162,531


121,929,292


16,704,245

Net cash used in investing activities

(16,470,671
)

(30,545,257
)

(4,184,683
)

(55,431,278
)

(118,356,036
)

(16,214,711
)

Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities

(8,968,297
)

274


38


(8,960,626
)

1,164


159

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,025,057
)

1,503,749


206,013


(291,139
)

840,096


115,093














Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

10,426,646


505,926


69,312


29,479,488


4,414,516


604,786


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period/year


111,353,259



125,688,495



17,219,253



92,300,417



121,779,905



16,683,779


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period/year


121,779,905



126,194,421



17,288,565



121,779,905



126,194,421



17,288,565















































































































































































































































































































PDD HOLDINGS INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES


(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)





For the three months ended December 31,


For the year ended December 31,




2023


2024


2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Operating profit

22,394,968

25,592,215

3,506,119

58,698,762

108,422,862

14,853,871

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

2,184,944

2,404,255

329,382

7,078,794

9,883,564

1,354,043


Non-GAAP operating profit


24,579,912


27,996,470


3,835,501


65,777,556


118,306,426


16,207,914














Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

23,280,309

27,446,637

3,760,174

60,026,544

112,434,512

15,403,464

Add: Share-based compensation expenses

2,184,944

2,404,255

329,382

7,078,794

9,883,564

1,354,043

Add: Interest expenses related to convertible bonds’ amortization to face value

8,155

-

-

43,987

-

-

Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments

3,052

29

4

749,967

25,485

3,491


Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders


25,476,460


29,850,921


4,089,560


67,899,292


122,343,561


16,760,998














Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

5,882,980

5,925,278

5,925,278

5,839,630

5,916,592

5,916,592














Diluted earnings per ordinary share

3.96

4.63

0.63

10.29

19.00

2.60

Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share

0.37

0.41

0.06

1.34

1.68

0.23

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share

4.33

5.04

0.69

11.63

20.68

2.83

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS

17.32

20.15

2.76

46.51

82.71

11.32
 



 



