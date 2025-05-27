PDD Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 10% Revenue Growth Amid Decreased Profitability

PDD Holdings reported a 10% revenue increase but a significant decline in profits for Q1 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
PDD Holdings Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting total revenues of RMB 95.67 billion (approximately US $13.18 billion), a 10% increase from the previous year. However, the company's operating profit dropped by 38% to RMB 16.09 billion (US $2.22 billion), and net income attributable to shareholders decreased by 47% to RMB 14.74 billion (US $2.03 billion). The declines in profitability were primarily attributed to significant investments in their platform ecosystem aimed at supporting merchants and enhancing consumer experiences amid challenging market conditions. Management expressed that while short-term profits have been impacted, these strategic investments are designed to foster long-term growth and sustainability within their merchant ecosystem.
Potential Positives
- Total revenues increased by 10% year-over-year, reaching RMB95,672.2 million (US$13,184.0 million), indicating strong demand for services.
- Growth in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services contributing to overall revenue increase.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments rose to RMB364.5 billion (US$50.2 billion), providing substantial liquidity for future investments.
Potential Negatives
- Operating profit decreased by 38% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a significant drop in profitability.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased by 47% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's financial health.
- Cash generated from operating activities fell sharply from RMB 21.07 billion to RMB 15.52 billion, suggesting weakened cash flow and operational efficiency.
FAQ
What were PDD Holdings' total revenues for Q1 2025?
PDD Holdings reported total revenues of RMB95,672.2 million (US$13,184.0 million) for Q1 2025, a 10% increase.
How did PDD Holdings' operating profit change in Q1 2025?
The operating profit for Q1 2025 was RMB16,085.6 million, a decrease of 38% compared to Q1 2024.
What caused the decrease in net income for PDD Holdings?
PDD Holdings experienced a net income decrease due to substantial investments in its platform ecosystem, impacting short-term profitability.
What are the key non-GAAP metrics for PDD Holdings?
For Q1 2025, PDD Holdings reported a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB18,259.7 million and a non-GAAP net income of RMB16,916.0 million.
When will PDD Holdings host its nextearnings conference call
PDD Holdings' nextearnings conference callis scheduled for May 27, 2025, at 7:30 AM ET.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$PDD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $PDD stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 39,263,851 shares (+9469.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,646,876,765
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 14,110,042 shares (+4562.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,669,923,470
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 11,593,545 shares (+198.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,372,096,050
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 8,086,620 shares (+899.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $957,051,477
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC added 3,846,300 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $455,209,605
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. added 3,832,301 shares (+140.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,552,823
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,471,940 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,554,099
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PDD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PDD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDD forecast page.
Full Release
DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Total revenues
in the quarter were RMB95,672.2 million (US$
1
13,184.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB86,812.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Operating profit
in the quarter was RMB16,085.6 million (US$2,216.7 million), a decrease of 38% from RMB25,973.7 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP
2
operating profit
in the quarter was RMB18,259.7 million (US$2,516.3 million), a decrease of 36% from RMB28,552.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB14,741.8 million (US$2,031.5 million), a decrease of 47% from RMB27,997.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB16,916.0 million (US$2,331.1 million), a decrease of 45% from RMB30,601.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.
“In the first quarter, we made substantial investments in our platform ecosystem to support merchants and consumers amid rapid changes in the external environment,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “These investments weighed on short-term profitability but gave merchants the room to adapt and focus on high-quality, sustainable growth, strengthening the long-term health of the platform.”
“Amid growing uncertainties, we see enhanced merchant support as essential to building a healthy merchant ecosystem that can deliver satisfactory shopping experiences for consumers,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “That is why we have made the strategic decision to increase our ecosystem investments to help drive sales and reduce costs for a broader base of SME merchants.”
“As communicated previously, a slowdown in growth rate is expected as our business scales and challenges emerge. This trend has been further accelerated by the changes in the external environment in the first quarter,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Our financial results may continue to reflect the impact of sustained investments in the ecosystem as we support merchants and consumers through uncertain times.”
_____________________________
1
This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of certain investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results
Total revenues
were RMB95,672.2 million (US$13,184.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB86,812.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.
Revenues from online marketing services and others
were RMB48,722.2 million (US$6,714.1 million), an increase of 15% from RMB42,456.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Revenues from transaction services
were RMB46,950.0 million (US$6,469.9 million), an increase of 6% from RMB44,355.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Total costs of revenues
were RMB40,947.1 million (US$5,642.7 million), an increase of 25% from RMB32,694.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.
Total operating expenses
were RMB38,639.5 million (US$5,324.7 million), an increase of 37% from RMB28,143.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.
Sales and marketing expenses
were RMB33,402.7 million (US$4,603.0 million), an increase of 43% from RMB23,410.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB1,658.9 million (US$228.6 million), compared with RMB1,823.4 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Research and development expenses
were RMB3,577.8 million (US$493.0 million), compared with RMB2,909.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Operating profit
in the quarter was RMB16,085.6 million (US$2,216.7 million), a decrease of 38% from RMB25,973.7 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP operating profit
in the quarter was RMB18,259.7 million (US$2,516.3 million), a decrease of 36% from RMB28,552.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB14,741.8 million (US$2,031.5 million), a decrease of 47% from RMB27,997.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
in the quarter was RMB16,916.0 million (US$2,331.1 million), a decrease of 45% from RMB30,601.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Basic earnings per ADS
was RMB10.59 (US$1.46) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB9.94 (US$1.37), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB20.33 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB18.96 in the same quarter of 2024.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS
was RMB11.41 (US$1.56), compared with RMB20.72 in the same quarter of 2024.
Net cash generated from operating activities
was RMB15,516.9 million (US$2,138.3 million), compared with RMB21,067.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
were RMB364.5 billion (US$50.2 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB331.6 billion as of December 31, 2024.
Other non-current assets
were RMB76.2 billion (US$10.5 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB83.4 billion as of December 31, 2024, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.
Conference Call
The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on May 27, 2025 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).
The conference call will be webcast live at
https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events
. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of certain investments.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of certain investments, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.
Safe Harbor Statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
About PDD Holdings
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
investor@pddholdings.com
media@pddholdings.com
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
As of
December
31, 2024
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
57,768,053
70,126,217
9,663,651
Restricted cash
68,426,368
65,131,872
8,975,412
Receivables from online payment platforms
3,679,309
5,475,075
754,486
Short-term investments
273,791,856
294,374,619
40,565,907
Amounts due from related parties
7,569,180
7,411,701
1,021,360
Prepayments and other current assets
4,413,466
5,254,619
724,106
Total current assets
415,648,232
447,774,103
61,704,922
Non-current assets
Property, equipment and software, net
879,327
810,743
111,723
Intangible assets
19,170
18,224
2,511
Right-of-use assets
5,064,351
5,621,015
774,597
Deferred tax assets
15,998
62,764
8,649
Other non-current assets
83,407,238
76,226,396
10,504,278
Total non-current assets
89,386,084
82,739,142
11,401,758
Total Assets
505,034,316
530,513,245
73,106,680
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
As of
December
31, 2024
March 31, 2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities
Amounts due to related parties
801,859
1,109,924
152,952
Customer advances and deferred revenues
2,947,041
2,945,057
405,840
Payable to merchants
91,655,947
92,515,127
12,748,925
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
69,141,831
76,207,380
10,501,657
Merchant deposits
16,460,600
16,620,020
2,290,300
Convertible bonds, current portion
5,309,597
5,302,063
730,644
Lease liabilities
2,105,978
2,325,177
320,418
Total current liabilities
188,422,853
197,024,748
27,150,736
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,191,565
3,625,587
499,619
Deferred tax liabilities
106,774
161,511
22,257
Total non-current liabilities
3,298,339
3,787,098
521,876
Total Liabilities
191,721,192
200,811,846
27,672,612
Shareholders’ equity
Ordinary shares
180
180
25
Additional paid-in capital
117,829,308
120,003,756
16,536,960
Statutory reserves
237,680
237,680
32,753
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,824,545
7,296,543
1,005,491
Retained earnings
187,421,411
202,163,240
27,858,839
Total Shareholders’ Equity
313,313,124
329,701,399
45,434,068
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
505,034,316
530,513,245
73,106,680
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
86,812,059
95,672,175
13,183,978
Costs of revenues
(32,694,686
)
(40,947,100
)
(5,642,661
)
Sales and marketing expenses
(23,410,655
)
(33,402,741
)
(4,603,021
)
General and administrative expenses
(1,823,445
)
(1,658,943
)
(228,608
)
Research and development expenses
(2,909,620
)
(3,577,828
)
(493,038
)
Total operating expenses
(28,143,720
)
(38,639,512
)
(5,324,667
)
Operating profit
25,973,653
16,085,563
2,216,650
Interest and investment income, net
5,048,589
223,125
30,747
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net
214,518
(242,140
)
(33,368
)
Other income, net
1,881,248
3,261,292
449,418
Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees
33,118,008
19,327,840
2,663,447
Share of results of equity investees
(52,430
)
(105,180
)
(14,494
)
Income tax expenses
(5,067,752
)
(4,480,831
)
(617,475
)
Net income
27,997,826
14,741,829
2,031,478
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income
27,997,826
14,741,829
2,031,478
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
27,997,826
14,741,829
2,031,478
Earnings per ordinary share:
-Basic
5.08
2.65
0.36
-Diluted
4.74
2.49
0.34
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ):
-Basic
20.33
10.59
1.46
-Diluted
18.96
9.94
1.37
Weighted-average number of ordinary shares
outstanding
(in thousands):
-Basic
5,509,682
5,567,803
5,567,803
-Diluted
5,907,021
5,932,325
5,932,325
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
- Online marketing services and others
42,456,243
48,722,171
6,714,094
- Transaction services
44,355,816
46,950,004
6,469,884
Total
86,812,059
95,672,175
13,183,978
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Share-based compensation expenses included in:
Costs of revenues
17,514
56,694
7,813
Sales and marketing expenses
672,375
637,284
87,820
General and administrative expenses
1,251,768
923,943
127,323
Research and development expenses
636,885
556,212
76,648
Total
2,578,542
2,174,133
299,604
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities
21,067,179
15,516,943
2,138,292
Net cash used in investing activities
(28,290,121
)
(6,383,976
)
(879,736
)
Net cash generated from financing activities
30
219
30
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
147,924
(69,518
)
(9,579
)
(Decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(7,074,988
)
9,063,668
1,249,007
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
121,779,905
126,194,421
17,390,056
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
114,704,917
135,258,089
18,639,063
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
For the three months ended March 31,
2024
2025
RMB
RMB
US$
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating profit
25,973,653
16,085,563
2,216,650
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
2,578,542
2,174,133
299,604
Non-GAAP operating profit
28,552,195
18,259,696
2,516,254
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
27,997,826
14,741,829
2,031,478
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
2,578,542
2,174,133
299,604
Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments
25,437
-
-
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
30,601,805
16,915,962
2,331,082
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
5,907,021
5,932,325
5,932,325
Diluted earnings per ordinary share
4.74
2.49
0.34
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share
0.44
0.36
0.05
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share
5.18
2.85
0.39
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS
20.72
11.41
1.56
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.