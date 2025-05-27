PDD Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with 10% Revenue Growth Amid Decreased Profitability

PDD Holdings reported a 10% revenue increase but a significant decline in profits for Q1 2025.

PDD Holdings Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting total revenues of RMB 95.67 billion (approximately US $13.18 billion), a 10% increase from the previous year. However, the company's operating profit dropped by 38% to RMB 16.09 billion (US $2.22 billion), and net income attributable to shareholders decreased by 47% to RMB 14.74 billion (US $2.03 billion). The declines in profitability were primarily attributed to significant investments in their platform ecosystem aimed at supporting merchants and enhancing consumer experiences amid challenging market conditions. Management expressed that while short-term profits have been impacted, these strategic investments are designed to foster long-term growth and sustainability within their merchant ecosystem.

Total revenues increased by 10% year-over-year, reaching RMB95,672.2 million (US$13,184.0 million), indicating strong demand for services.

Growth in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services contributing to overall revenue increase.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments rose to RMB364.5 billion (US$50.2 billion), providing substantial liquidity for future investments.

Operating profit decreased by 38% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, indicating a significant drop in profitability.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders decreased by 47% year-over-year, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

Cash generated from operating activities fell sharply from RMB 21.07 billion to RMB 15.52 billion, suggesting weakened cash flow and operational efficiency.

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights











Total revenues



in the quarter were RMB95,672.2 million (US$



1



13,184.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB86,812.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.











in the quarter were RMB95,672.2 million (US$ 13,184.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB86,812.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.





Operating profit



in the quarter was RMB16,085.6 million (US$2,216.7 million), a decrease of 38% from RMB25,973.7 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP







2







operating profit



in the quarter was RMB18,259.7 million (US$2,516.3 million), a decrease of 36% from RMB28,552.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.











in the quarter was RMB16,085.6 million (US$2,216.7 million), a decrease of 38% from RMB25,973.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. in the quarter was RMB18,259.7 million (US$2,516.3 million), a decrease of 36% from RMB28,552.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.





Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB14,741.8 million (US$2,031.5 million), a decrease of 47% from RMB27,997.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB16,916.0 million (US$2,331.1 million), a decrease of 45% from RMB30,601.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.







“In the first quarter, we made substantial investments in our platform ecosystem to support merchants and consumers amid rapid changes in the external environment,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “These investments weighed on short-term profitability but gave merchants the room to adapt and focus on high-quality, sustainable growth, strengthening the long-term health of the platform.”





“Amid growing uncertainties, we see enhanced merchant support as essential to building a healthy merchant ecosystem that can deliver satisfactory shopping experiences for consumers,” said Mr. Jiazhen Zhao, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “That is why we have made the strategic decision to increase our ecosystem investments to help drive sales and reduce costs for a broader base of SME merchants.”





“As communicated previously, a slowdown in growth rate is expected as our business scales and challenges emerge. This trend has been further accelerated by the changes in the external environment in the first quarter,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “Our financial results may continue to reflect the impact of sustained investments in the ecosystem as we support merchants and consumers through uncertain times.”







_____________________________









1



This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (“RMB”) amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.







2



The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of certain investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.











First Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results









Total revenues



were RMB95,672.2 million (US$13,184.0 million), an increase of 10% from RMB86,812.1 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services.









Revenues from online marketing services and others



were RMB48,722.2 million (US$6,714.1 million), an increase of 15% from RMB42,456.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.











were RMB48,722.2 million (US$6,714.1 million), an increase of 15% from RMB42,456.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.





Revenues from transaction services



were RMB46,950.0 million (US$6,469.9 million), an increase of 6% from RMB44,355.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.









Total costs of revenues



were RMB40,947.1 million (US$5,642.7 million), an increase of 25% from RMB32,694.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly came from the increased fulfilment fees and payment processing fees.







Total operating expenses



were RMB38,639.5 million (US$5,324.7 million), an increase of 37% from RMB28,143.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses.









Sales and marketing expenses



were RMB33,402.7 million (US$4,603.0 million), an increase of 43% from RMB23,410.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.











were RMB33,402.7 million (US$4,603.0 million), an increase of 43% from RMB23,410.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.





General and administrative expenses



were RMB1,658.9 million (US$228.6 million), compared with RMB1,823.4 million in the same quarter of 2024.











were RMB1,658.9 million (US$228.6 million), compared with RMB1,823.4 million in the same quarter of 2024.





Research and development expenses



were RMB3,577.8 million (US$493.0 million), compared with RMB2,909.6 million in the same quarter of 2024.









Operating profit



in the quarter was RMB16,085.6 million (US$2,216.7 million), a decrease of 38% from RMB25,973.7 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP operating profit



in the quarter was RMB18,259.7 million (US$2,516.3 million), a decrease of 36% from RMB28,552.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.







Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB14,741.8 million (US$2,031.5 million), a decrease of 47% from RMB27,997.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders



in the quarter was RMB16,916.0 million (US$2,331.1 million), a decrease of 45% from RMB30,601.8 million in the same quarter of 2024.







Basic earnings per ADS



was RMB10.59 (US$1.46) and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB9.94 (US$1.37), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB20.33 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB18.96 in the same quarter of 2024.



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS



was RMB11.41 (US$1.56), compared with RMB20.72 in the same quarter of 2024.







Net cash generated from operating activities



was RMB15,516.9 million (US$2,138.3 million), compared with RMB21,067.2 million in the same quarter of 2024.







Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments



were RMB364.5 billion (US$50.2 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB331.6 billion as of December 31, 2024.







Other non-current assets



were RMB76.2 billion (US$10.5 billion) as of March 31, 2025, compared with RMB83.4 billion as of December 31, 2024, which mainly included time deposits, held-to-maturity debt securities, and available-for-sale debt securities.







Conference Call







The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on May 27, 2025 (12:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).





The conference call will be webcast live at



https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events



. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of certain investments.





The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of certain investments, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures may provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.





The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. These non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.





For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.











Safe Harbor Statements







This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in the e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of e-commerce markets globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; developments in the relevant governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in the countries or regions where the Company has operations; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.











About PDD Holdings







PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:









investor@pddholdings.com









media@pddholdings.com















PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))



























As of





















December









31, 2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









57,768,053









70,126,217









9,663,651









Restricted cash









68,426,368









65,131,872









8,975,412









Receivables from online payment platforms









3,679,309









5,475,075









754,486









Short-term investments









273,791,856









294,374,619









40,565,907









Amounts due from related parties









7,569,180









7,411,701









1,021,360









Prepayments and other current assets









4,413,466









5,254,619









724,106











Total current assets













415,648,232













447,774,103













61,704,922













































Non-current assets



































Property, equipment and software, net









879,327









810,743









111,723









Intangible assets









19,170









18,224









2,511









Right-of-use assets









5,064,351









5,621,015









774,597









Deferred tax assets









15,998









62,764









8,649









Other non-current assets









83,407,238









76,226,396









10,504,278











Total non-current assets













89,386,084













82,739,142













11,401,758













































Total Assets













505,034,316













530,513,245













73,106,680



















PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))



























As of





















December









31, 2024













March 31, 2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

























Current liabilities



































Amounts due to related parties









801,859









1,109,924









152,952









Customer advances and deferred revenues









2,947,041









2,945,057









405,840









Payable to merchants









91,655,947









92,515,127









12,748,925









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









69,141,831









76,207,380









10,501,657









Merchant deposits









16,460,600









16,620,020









2,290,300









Convertible bonds, current portion









5,309,597









5,302,063









730,644









Lease liabilities









2,105,978









2,325,177









320,418











Total current liabilities













188,422,853













197,024,748













27,150,736













































Non-current liabilities



































Lease liabilities









3,191,565









3,625,587









499,619









Deferred tax liabilities









106,774









161,511









22,257











Total non-current liabilities













3,298,339













3,787,098













521,876













































Total Liabilities













191,721,192













200,811,846













27,672,612













































































Shareholders’ equity



































Ordinary shares









180









180









25









Additional paid-in capital









117,829,308









120,003,756









16,536,960









Statutory reserves









237,680









237,680









32,753









Accumulated other comprehensive income









7,824,545









7,296,543









1,005,491









Retained earnings









187,421,411









202,163,240









27,858,839











Total Shareholders’ Equity













313,313,124













329,701,399













45,434,068













































Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity













505,034,316













530,513,245













73,106,680



















































PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)























For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Revenues









86,812,059













95,672,175













13,183,978













Costs of revenues









(32,694,686





)









(40,947,100





)









(5,642,661





)









































Sales and marketing expenses









(23,410,655





)









(33,402,741





)









(4,603,021





)









General and administrative expenses









(1,823,445





)









(1,658,943





)









(228,608





)









Research and development expenses









(2,909,620





)









(3,577,828





)









(493,038





)











Total operating expenses













(28,143,720









)













(38,639,512









)













(5,324,667









)













































Operating profit













25,973,653

















16,085,563

















2,216,650















































Interest and investment income, net









5,048,589













223,125













30,747













Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net









214,518













(242,140





)









(33,368





)









Other income, net









1,881,248













3,261,292













449,418















































Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees













33,118,008

















19,327,840

















2,663,447















Share of results of equity investees









(52,430





)









(105,180





)









(14,494





)









Income tax expenses









(5,067,752





)









(4,480,831





)









(617,475





)











Net income













27,997,826

















14,741,829

















2,031,478























PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)























For the three months ended March 31,

























2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













US$

























(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)





















































Net income













27,997,826













14,741,829













2,031,478

















Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders













27,997,826













14,741,829













2,031,478





















Earnings per ordinary share:







































-Basic









5.08









2.65









0.36













-Diluted









4.74









2.49









0.34



















































Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ):







































-Basic









20.33









10.59









1.46













-Diluted









18.96









9.94









1.37



















































Weighted-average number of ordinary shares





outstanding









(in thousands):







































-Basic









5,509,682









5,567,803









5,567,803













-Diluted









5,907,021









5,932,325









5,932,325





















PDD HOLDINGS INC.





NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)























For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Revenues



































- Online marketing services and others









42,456,243









48,722,171









6,714,094









- Transaction services









44,355,816









46,950,004









6,469,884











Total













86,812,059













95,672,175













13,183,978



















































PDD HOLDINGS INC.





NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)























For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













Share-based compensation expenses included in:



































Costs of revenues









17,514









56,694









7,813









Sales and marketing expenses









672,375









637,284









87,820









General and administrative expenses









1,251,768









923,943









127,323









Research and development expenses









636,885









556,212









76,648











Total













2,578,542













2,174,133













299,604



















PDD HOLDINGS INC.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)























For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Net cash generated from operating activities









21,067,179













15,516,943













2,138,292













Net cash used in investing activities









(28,290,121





)









(6,383,976





)









(879,736





)









Net cash generated from financing activities









30













219













30













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









147,924













(69,518





)









(9,579





)









































(Decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(7,074,988





)









9,063,668













1,249,007













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period









121,779,905













126,194,421













17,390,056















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period













114,704,917

















135,258,089

















18,639,063























PDD HOLDINGS INC.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES





(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)























For the three months ended March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$





















(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)













(Unaudited)











Operating profit









25,973,653









16,085,563









2,216,650









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









2,578,542









2,174,133









299,604











Non-GAAP operating profit













28,552,195













18,259,696













2,516,254











































Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders









27,997,826









14,741,829









2,031,478









Add: Share-based compensation expenses









2,578,542









2,174,133









299,604









Add: Loss from fair value change of certain investments









25,437









-









-











Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders













30,601,805













16,915,962













2,331,082











































Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)









5,907,021









5,932,325









5,932,325









































Diluted earnings per ordinary share









4.74









2.49









0.34









Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ordinary share









0.44









0.36









0.05









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share









5.18









2.85









0.39









Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS









20.72









11.41









1.56







