PDD Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 27, 2025

PDD Holdings will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 27, followed by a management conference call.

PDD Holdings Inc. announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, before U.S. markets open on May 27, 2025. Management will hold a conference call on the same day at 7:30 AM ET, which will be webcast live and available for replay afterward. PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group focused on integrating businesses and communities into the digital economy to enhance productivity and create new opportunities.

Potential Positives

PDD Holdings will report its unaudited financial results, providing transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The scheduledearnings conference callallows for direct communication between management and investors, fostering engagement and maintaining investor trust.

The webcast of the conference call and its availability for replay demonstrates the company's commitment to accessibility and information sharing.

PDD Holdings’ mission to enhance digital economy participation underscores its focus on supporting local communities and small businesses, which can improve brand reputation and customer loyalty.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will PDD Holdings report its financial results?

PDD Holdings will report its financial results for Q1 2025 on May 27, 2025, before U.S. markets open.

What time is the PDD Holdingsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 7:30 AM ET on May 27, 2025.

Where can I listen to the PDD Holdings conference call?

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events.

Will the PDD Holdings conference call be available for replay?

Yes, the webcast will be available for replay on the same website after the call concludes.

What is the focus of PDD Holdings?

PDD Holdings aims to enhance digital economy participation for local communities and small businesses through its portfolio of businesses.

$PDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of $PDD stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PDD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 11/22/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PDD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDD forecast page.

