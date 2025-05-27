PDD Holdings Inc., Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc., (PDD) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled RMB14.741 billion, or RMB9.94 per share. This compares with RMB27.997 billion, or RMB18.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PDD Holdings Inc., reported adjusted earnings of RMB16.915 billion or RMB11.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to RMB95.672 billion from RMB86.812 billion last year.

PDD Holdings Inc., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

