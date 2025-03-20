PDD Holdings Inc., Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc., (PDD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at RMB27.446 billion, or RMB4.63 per share. This compares with RMB23.280 billion, or RMB3.96 per share, last year.

Excluding items, PDD Holdings Inc., reported adjusted earnings of RMB29.850 billion or RMB5.04 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 24.4% to RMB110.610 billion from RMB88.881 billion last year.

PDD Holdings Inc., earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB27.446 Bln. vs. RMB23.280 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB4.63 vs. RMB3.96 last year. -Revenue: RMB110.610 Bln vs. RMB88.881 Bln last year.

