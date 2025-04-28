PDD Holdings Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

PDD Holdings filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, accessible on its website and available to shareholders upon request.

Quiver AI Summary

PDD Holdings Inc. announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2025. The report is available on the company's investor relations website and the SEC's website. Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report, which includes audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge by contacting the Investor Relations Department. PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that aims to enhance the digital economy and support local communities and small businesses through improved productivity and opportunities.

Potential Positives

PDD Holdings has filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency for investors.

The annual report includes audited consolidated financial statements, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing accurate financial information to its shareholders.

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report free of charge, demonstrating the company's willingness to maintain open communication with its investors.

PDD Holdings emphasizes its mission to integrate more businesses into the digital economy, highlighting its role in supporting local communities and small businesses.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is PDD Holdings' recent announcement?

PDD Holdings announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Where can I access PDD Holdings' annual report?

The annual report is available on the Company's investor relations website and the SEC's website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy by contacting the Investor Relations Department at investor@pddholdings.com.

What is the purpose of PDD Holdings?

PDD Holdings aims to integrate more businesses into the digital economy for local communities and small businesses.

When was the annual report filed with the SEC?

The annual report was filed with the SEC on April 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PDD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $PDD stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PDD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 11/22/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PDD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDD forecast page.

Full Release



DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 28, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at







https://investor.pddholdings.com/







as well as the SEC’s website at







https://www.sec.gov/







.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at







investor@pddholdings.com







.







About PDD Holdings:







PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.