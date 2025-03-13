PDD Holdings Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

PDD Holdings will announce fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on March 20, 2025, with a live conference call.

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 20, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).





The conference call will be webcast live at



https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events



. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.







About PDD Holdings:







PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.



