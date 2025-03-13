PDD Holdings Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 20, 2025

PDD Holdings will announce fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results on March 20, 2025, with a live conference call.
Quiver AI Summary
PDD Holdings Inc. announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, before the U.S. markets open on March 20, 2025. The company's management will discuss the results during anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on the same day, which will be available via live webcast and for replay on their investor website. PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group focused on integrating businesses and individuals into the digital economy to enhance productivity and opportunities for local communities and small businesses.
Potential Positives
- The announcement of the upcoming earnings report indicates transparency and accountability, potentially boosting investor confidence.
- The scheduledearnings conference callallows for direct communication with investors, which can enhance stakeholder engagement.
- PDD Holdings' focus on bringing more businesses and people into the digital economy highlights its commitment to community growth and innovation, positioning the company positively within the market.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will PDD Holdings release its financial results?
PDD Holdings will report its unaudited financial results on March 20, 2025, before U.S. markets open.
What time is theearnings conference call
Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025.
How can I listen to the conference call?
You can listen to the conference call live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events.
Will the conference call be available for replay?
Yes, the webcast of the conference call will be available for replay on the same website.
What is the mission of PDD Holdings?
PDD Holdings aims to integrate local communities and small businesses into the digital economy for increased productivity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$PDD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 278 institutional investors add shares of $PDD stock to their portfolio, and 443 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 12,245,862 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,726,155
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 9,477,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,218,360
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 5,154,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,971,617
- TAIREN CAPITAL LTD removed 4,803,243 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,866,538
- FMR LLC added 4,673,022 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,236,403
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC added 3,804,600 shares (+3693.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $512,898,126
- FIL LTD added 3,350,627 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,977,312
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, March 20, 2025.
The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 7:30 AM ET on March 20, 2025 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).
The conference call will be webcast live at
https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events
. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.
About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.