PDD Holdings Inc - ADR (PDD) Price Target Increased by 30.04% to 166.21

The average one-year price target for PDD Holdings Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:PDD) has been revised to 166.21 / share. This is an increase of 30.04% from the prior estimate of 127.81 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 115.14 to a high of 218.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.04% from the latest reported closing price of 148.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 7.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDD is 1.74%, an increase of 32.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.40% to 427,139K shares. The put/call ratio of PDD is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 48,233K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,185K shares, representing an increase of 93.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 1,510.34% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 35,668K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,167K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 74.23% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 12,551K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,024K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 11,139K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,178K shares, representing an increase of 26.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 97.38% over the last quarter.

IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates holds 7,706K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,184K shares, representing a decrease of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDD by 0.67% over the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pinduoduo provides an online marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Pinduoduo aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities can benefit from the increased productivity and convenience through new market opportunities.

