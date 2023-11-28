News & Insights

PDD Holdings Gains 16% On Surge In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares are gaining more than 16 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported a 47 percent increase in third-quarter profit and a 94 percent surge in revenues, compared to the prior year.

The Proft for the quarter increased to RMB 15.537 billion or $2.129 billion compared to RMB 10.588 billion in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were RMB 17.027 billion or $2.333 billion.

Currently, shares are at $136.89, up 16.33 percent from the previous close of $117.72 on a volume of 17,414,440.

