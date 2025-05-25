PDD HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $PDD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PDD HOLDINGS ($PDD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $103,421,420,995 and earnings of $18.70 per share.
PDD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of PDD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 39,263,851 shares (+9469.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,646,876,765
- OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD added 14,110,042 shares (+4562.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,669,923,470
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 11,593,545 shares (+198.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,372,096,050
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 8,086,620 shares (+899.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $957,051,477
- H&H INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT, LLC added 3,846,300 shares (+98.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $455,209,605
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. added 3,832,301 shares (+140.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $453,552,823
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,471,940 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,554,099
PDD HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
