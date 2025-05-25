PDD HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $PDD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PDD HOLDINGS ($PDD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $103,421,420,995 and earnings of $18.70 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PDD stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PDD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 314 institutional investors add shares of PDD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PDD HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for PDD HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PDD forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.