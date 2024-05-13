News & Insights

PDD Holdings Climbs On Shift Of Business Focus Of Temu App To Europe

May 13, 2024 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Monday morning trade after the company's bargain app Temu is reportedly shifting business interests beyond the U.S. to Europe and other destinations. The Wall Street Journal reported that the shift is to limit risks, especially because of TikTok's regulatory issue with U.S. officials.

Currently, shares are at $140.43, up 3.05 percent from the previous close of $136.27 on a volume of 5,954,710.

