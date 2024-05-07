PDD Holdings and 3D Systems have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

PDD Holdings, also known as Pinduoduo, is a Chinese e-commerce platform that specializes in group buying deals. Founded in 2015 by Colin Huang, PDD quickly gained popularity by offering discounted products through team purchases.

It utilizes a social commerce model, encouraging users to share deals with friends and family to unlock additional discounts. PDD's platform is particularly popular in smaller Chinese cities and rural areas, where it has captured a significant market share. The company's business model focuses on leveraging social networks and innovative marketing strategies to drive sales and engagement.

PDD Holdings currently has several bullish catalysts which make it an appealing stock. In addition to a top Zacks Rank, the company is also trading at a historical discount alongside tremendous earnings growth and is experiencing significant price momentum instigated by some compelling technical chart patterns.

Furthermore, although the Chinese stock market has languished for a significant period, it has begun to show significant relative strength and momentum. The Chinese Tech ETF KWEB has outperformed the US stock indexes over the last three months.

Based on the recovery in the Chinese stocks market, and the general attractiveness of PDD Holdings I believe it makes for a compelling investment consideration.

Earnings Trends

Revenue at PDD Holdings has exploded in the last few years, growing annual sales from $2 billion in 2018 to $35 billion in the last year. This huge pace of growth is expected to continue with sales expected to climb 50% this year and 35% next year.

Pinduoduo has also seen some hefty upgrades to its earnings estimates, giving it a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current quarter earnings were revised higher by 27% over the last two months and FY24 have increased by 18% over the same period.

Technical Setup

After breaking out from a descending wedge at the end of April, PDD stock started to show real promise. Then a week later it broke out again from a bull flag and is now moving higher towards its recent high. Although there is no immediate technical setup, I expect PDD Holdings stock to make new highs soon based on the broader momentum in Chinese tech stocks.

Discount Valuation

Like many other Chinese stocks, which have been hammered lower over the last two years, Pinduoduo currently has a deeply discounted valuation. Its one-year forward earnings multiple of 17.8x is well below the market average, and its two-year median of 25.6x.

But what makes this valuation appear especially cheap is PDD’s PEG Ratio which considers EPS growth. Over the next 3-5 years EPS are forecast to grow 49.3% annually, giving it a PEG ratio of just 0.34.

Bottom Line

I would be remiss to exclude the usual disclaimer of investing in Chinese equities, as they do carry additional risk, but PDD Holdings offer such a compelling risk/reward opportunity I couldn’t help but present it.

For investors seeking stocks with discount valuations, strong price momentum, and a contrarian twist, PDD Holdings may be the next stock to add to your portfolio.

3D Systems is a leading provider of 3D printing solutions, offering a range of products and services for the manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and consumer goods industries. The company specializes in additive manufacturing technologies, including 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services.

Several years ago, the hopes of 3-D printing and its numerous applications were very high, and the industry saw a huge boom. Stocks in the sector experienced massive price appreciation with 3D Systems leading the way.

However, the big promises of the industry never materialized, the stocks became grossly overvalued, and the hype has since fizzled. 3D systems stock has fallen -91% over the last four years, and business fundamentals continue to deteriorate.

Additionally, the stock currently has declining earnings estimates and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating. Based on the murky outlook for 3D Systems, I believe it should be avoided.

Poor Business Fundamentals

Following a brief pickup in sales at 3D Systems about a decade ago, sales have fallen significantly. After peaking around $700 million annually, they have declined to less than $500 million in the trailing 12 months.

Profits at the technology company have suffered as well. After showing positive earnings for a few years, they flipped negative in 2017 and have not recovered.

Earnings Revision Trend

Analysts are not expecting much from DDD in the coming quarters and years either. Over the last two months earnings estimates have been lowered across timeframes. Based on the consistently falling earnings revision trend, 3D Systems has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating.

Bottom Line

Things do not look good for 3D Systems. Falling sales and earnings is not what you see in winning stocks.

It is worth noting that DDD’s balance sheet is not bad, and they are still a leader in the 3d printing industry. If we were to see a resurgence in printing applications and sales and earnings pick up, DDD could be worth revisiting.

But, until the earnings revisions trend picks up, 3D Systems stock is best to be avoided for now.

Additional content:

Is Shopify (SHOP) Worth Buying Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Shopify is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.

For the to-be-reported quarter, Shopify expects revenue growth in the low twenties on a year-over-year basis. Adjusting for a 500-600 bps headwind related to the divestiture of the logistics business, revenues are expected to grow in the mid to high twenties on a year-over-year basis.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.84 billion, suggesting growth of 21.76% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 16 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. Shopify reported earnings of 1 cent per share in the year-ago quarter.

Shopify is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base, a trend surely to be reflected in first-quarter results. Merchant-friendly tools like Shop Pay, Shopify Collective, Shopify Audiences, Shopify Capital and Shop Cash offers are helping it win new merchants regularly amid a challenging economic environment. Shopify’s platform is widely used by small and medium businesses that are suffering from persistent inflation.

Shopify Inc. price-eps-surprise | Shopify Inc. Quote

Shopify shares have lost 4.4% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 10.8%. However, in the past month, SHOP shares have gained 0.1%, outperforming the sector, which has lost 0.3%, reflecting the benefits of steady consumer spending. The company currently has a Zacks Momentum Score of A, which makes it further attractive.

Innovative Portfolio Facilities Merchant Expansion

Shopify has been investing profusely in developing the best solutions for modern e-commerce. Product offerings like Shop Pay, Bill Pay, Tax Platform, Collective and the Marketplace Connect app.

Integration of AI through Shopify Magic across products and workflows is helping merchants expand their footprint. Shopify Checkout is helping merchants offer secure and seamless checkout options for customers. In January, the company launched updates, including One-page Checkout and Checkout Extensibility, making it more user-friendly.

Merchant expansion is expected to have aided Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GMV is currently pegged at $60 billion, indicating 21% year-over-year growth.

Moreover, the consensus mark for first-quarter Subscription solutions revenues is pegged at $506 million, indicating 32.4% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Merchant Solutions is pegged at $1.33 billion, suggesting 17.7% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That’s the exact case here.

Shopify has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Hence, we believe investors would be wise to accumulate Shopify prior to the first-quarter results, given the attractive entry point on the back of strong fundamentals.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a couple other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Arista Networks has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks’ shares have gained 11.6% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.

NVIDIA has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #2.

NVIDIA’s shares have gained 74.5% year to date. NVDA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Media Contact

