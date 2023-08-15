PDD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PDD Holdings Inc (Symbol: PDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.35, changing hands as low as $77.58 per share. PDD Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDD's low point in its 52 week range is $38.80 per share, with $106.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.