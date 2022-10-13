PDD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo Inc (Symbol: PDD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.67, changing hands as low as $52.65 per share. Pinduoduo Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDD's low point in its 52 week range is $23.21 per share, with $104.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.78.

