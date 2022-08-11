PDCE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.42, changing hands as high as $63.32 per share. PDC Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDCE's low point in its 52 week range is $34.52 per share, with $89.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.