PDC Energy (PDCE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDC Energy (PDCE) closed at $71.22, marking a -1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 7.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.26%.

PDC Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $3.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 139.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $737.4 million, up 157.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.81 per share and revenue of $3.76 billion, which would represent changes of +110.39% and +57.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDC Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.92% higher. PDC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PDC Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.6, which means PDC Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.