PDC Energy (PDCE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.70, changing hands as low as $65.90 per share. PDC Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDCE's low point in its 52 week range is $51.72 per share, with $89.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.