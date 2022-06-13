PDC Energy (PDCE) Gets Approval for Kenosha Development Plan

PDC Energy PDCE, the Denver, CO-based independent upstream operator, recently announced that the regulatory body — Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) — sanctioned PDC Energy’s Kenosha Oil & Gas Development Plan permit application.

The Kenosha development comprises 69 wells on three pads situated in rural Weld County, CO and is essential to PDCE as it will increase permitted inventory by another rig year and extend drilling and completion activity into 2024.

In the near future, PDC Energy will have more than 550 permits and drilled and uncompleted wells.

The Senior Vice President of Operations at PDC Energy, David Lillo, mentioned how his team did an outstanding job in working with COGCC leadership and staff and that he appreciates the collaborative relationship his firm has with COGCC, which helped get the permit under new regulations. “Kenosha is the second OGDP we have had approved and we look forward to further approvals with our Guanella Comprehensive Area Plan, Broe and other OGDPs,” he ended.

PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. The firm is focused on the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. PDCE’s Wattenberg operations are centered around the Niobrara and Codell formations, while the Delaware Basin development primarily targets the Wolfcamp zones.

