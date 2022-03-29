PDC Energy (PDCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDC Energy (PDCE) closed at $74.45, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 14.68% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDC Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PDC Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $729.33 million, up 154.97% from the prior-year quarter.

PDCE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +75.59% and +51.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDC Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.13% higher within the past month. PDC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, PDC Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.51.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

