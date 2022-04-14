PDC Energy (PDCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PDC Energy (PDCE) closed the most recent trading day at $77.87, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 16.91% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PDC Energy as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 4, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PDC Energy to post earnings of $3.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $715.8 million, up 150.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.21 per share and revenue of $3.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +102.88% and +51.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PDC Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.7% higher. PDC Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, PDC Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.85, which means PDC Energy is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

