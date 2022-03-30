PDC Energy (PDCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDC Energy (PDCE) closed at $75.27, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 11.4% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDC Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PDC Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 108.51%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $729.33 million, up 154.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.03 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75.59% and +51.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDC Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.13% higher. PDC Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note PDC Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.53, so we one might conclude that PDC Energy is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

