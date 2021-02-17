PDC Energy (PDCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PDC Energy (PDCE) closed at $29.19, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 18.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.45%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDCE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.83 million, up 36.15% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PDCE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.08% higher within the past month. PDCE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PDCE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.73.

It is also worth noting that PDCE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

