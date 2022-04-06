PDC Energy (PDCE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PDC Energy (PDCE) closed at $72.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.97% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 8.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PDC Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3, up 112.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $715.68 million, up 150.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.60 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +82.73% and +50.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDC Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.61% higher within the past month. PDC Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, PDC Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.26.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.