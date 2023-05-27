PDC Energy (PDCE) Declares $0.40 Dividend

PDC Energy said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $70.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 27.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.41%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 888 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDC Energy. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDCE is 0.37%, an increase of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 103,684K shares. The put/call ratio of PDCE is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.32% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDC Energy is 93.08. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.32% from its latest reported closing price of 70.34.

The projected annual revenue for PDC Energy is 4,010MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,884K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 87.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,843K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,846K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 3.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,739K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,797K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,632K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 3.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,313K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 5.43% over the last quarter.

PDC Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

