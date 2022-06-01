PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of PDC Energy (PDCE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 7.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $81.88 in the previous session. PDC Energy has gained 62.2% since the start of the year compared to the 38.1% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 61.4% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 4, 2022, PDC Energy reported EPS of $3.66 versus consensus estimate of $3.18.

For the current fiscal year, PDC Energy is expected to post earnings of $17.95 per share on $3.98 billion in revenues. This represents a 124.66% change in EPS on a 67.24% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $19.40 per share on $4.09 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 8.07% and 2.72%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

PDC Energy may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

PDC Energy has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 4.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 5.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 5.3X versus its peer group's average of 6.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, PDC Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if PDC Energy fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though PDC Energy shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does PDCE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of PDCE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA). CTRA has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Coterra Energy Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 24.69%, and for the current fiscal year, CTRA is expected to post earnings of $4.09 per share on revenue of $8.12 billion.

Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. have gained 8.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 8.39X and a P/CF of 15.89X.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is in the top 2% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for PDCE and CTRA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

