PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 09, 2021

PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PDCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.66, the dividend yield is .25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PDCE was $47.66, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $47.99 and a 349.59% increase over the 52 week low of $10.60.

PDCE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). PDCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports PDCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 123.79%, compared to an industry average of -1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PDCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PDCE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PDCE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Moment (GLRY)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXN with an increase of 34.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PDCE at 4.16%.

