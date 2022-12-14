PDC Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (PDCE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/16/22, PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.35, payable on 12/28/22. As a percentage of PDCE's recent stock price of $65.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of PDC Energy Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when PDCE shares open for trading on 12/16/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PDCE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDCE's low point in its 52 week range is $44 per share, with $89.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.37.

In Wednesday trading, PDC Energy Inc shares are currently up about 2.1% on the day.

