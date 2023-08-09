Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC), which added 8,550,000 units, or a 2.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the TOUS ETF (TOUS), which added 700,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: PDBC, TOUS: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.