PDBC, PBJ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 13,300,000 units, or a 7.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF, which added 850,000 units, for a 37.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PBJ, in morning trading today Chipotle Mexican Grill is off about 2.1%, and Kraft Heinz is lower by about 0.7%.

