PDBC, IDMO: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 12,900,000 units, or a 4.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IDMO, in morning trading today ASML is down about 0.1%, and Royal Bank of Canada is higher by about 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.