Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 14,400,000 units, or a 3.1% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the IBTE ETF, which added 1,850,000 units, for a 35.6% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: PDBC, IBTE: Big ETF Inflows

