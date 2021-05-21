PDBC, FTAG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 8,400,000 units, or a 3.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of FTAG, in morning trading today Deere is up about 2.9%, and Corteva is up by about 2.3%.

