Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 16,200,000 units, or a 4.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BYTE ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: PDBC, BYTE: Big ETF Inflows

