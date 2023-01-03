Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF, which added 8,100,000 units, or a 2.0% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BUYW ETF, which added 4,100,000 units, for a 32.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: PDBC, BUYW: Big ETF Inflows

