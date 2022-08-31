PDBC Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PDBC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the PDBC ETF (Symbol: PDBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.51, changing hands as low as $17.42 per share. PDBC shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDBC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.22 per share, with $22.725 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.57.

