Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC), which added 21,650,000 units, or a 6.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the VistaShares Artificial Intelligence Supercycle ETF (AIS), which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of AIS, in morning trading today Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is off about 0.7%, and Micron Technology (MU) is up by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: PDBC, AIS: Big ETF Inflows

