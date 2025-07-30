PD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX: PD.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.34, changing hands as high as $78.30 per share. Precision Drilling Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PD's low point in its 52 week range is $51.38 per share, with $109.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.41.

