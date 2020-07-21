PCY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (Symbol: PCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.44, changing hands as high as $27.46 per share. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCY's low point in its 52 week range is $19.74 per share, with $30.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.43.

