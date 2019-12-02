PCY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (Symbol: PCY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.65, changing hands as low as $28.58 per share. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.03 per share, with $30.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.62.

