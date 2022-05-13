PCVX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.39, changing hands as high as $23.93 per share. Vaxcyte Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PCVX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PCVX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.78 per share, with $27.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.01.

