Pctel (PCTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pctel (PCTI) closed the most recent trading day at $6.04, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of antennas and services for wireless networks had lost 4.25% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PCTI as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, PCTI is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.44 million, down 13.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $84.89 million. These totals would mark changes of -14.89% and -6.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PCTI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PCTI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PCTI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.62.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

