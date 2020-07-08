Pctel (PCTI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Pctel (PCTI) closed the most recent trading day at $6.53, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of antennas and services for wireless networks had lost 4.76% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PCTI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PCTI to post earnings of $0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.44 million, down 13.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $84.89 million. These totals would mark changes of -14.89% and -6.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PCTI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PCTI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PCTI's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.28.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

