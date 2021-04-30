PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PCTEL is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$3.5m ÷ (US$88m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, PCTEL has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Communications industry average of 7.8%.

NasdaqGS:PCTI Return on Capital Employed April 30th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for PCTEL compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering PCTEL here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Like most people, we're pleased that PCTEL is now generating some pretax earnings. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 25%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

The Bottom Line On PCTEL's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that PCTEL has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 82% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if PCTEL can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing PCTEL that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.