PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.055

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.055 per share on the 15th of February. This makes the dividend yield 4.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

PCTEL Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, PCTEL's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 53.9% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues growing along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 155% over the next year.

NasdaqGS:PCTI Historic Dividend January 27th 2022

PCTEL Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$0.12 to US$0.22. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that PCTEL has grown earnings per share at 43% per year over the past five years. Strong earnings is nice to see, but unless this can be sustained on minimal reinvestment of profits, we would question whether dividends will follow suit.

Our Thoughts On PCTEL's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for PCTEL that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

